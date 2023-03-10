Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of XM opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,082,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

