Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $625,000 Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth $109,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter worth $235,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at International Seaways

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

