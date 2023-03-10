Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 125,273 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125,273 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,526,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 162,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 69,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.35. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

