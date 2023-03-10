Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.71.
Cara Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $344.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
