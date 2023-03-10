Ethic Inc. Invests $204,000 in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $93.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

