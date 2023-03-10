Ethic Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

