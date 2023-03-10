First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Blackbaud worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackbaud Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

BLKB stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

