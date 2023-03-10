DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

