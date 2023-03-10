Ethic Inc. Invests $220,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

