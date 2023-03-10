Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,548,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $104.89 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

