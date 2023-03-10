Lake Street Capital Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $21.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Domo has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $467.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Pestana bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

