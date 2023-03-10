Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($25.85) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.84) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($25.97) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($30.96) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,257.75 ($27.15).

ADM stock opened at GBX 1,925 ($23.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.24. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,711 ($32.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,182.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,103.03.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

