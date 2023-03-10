Jefferies Financial Group Comments on THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for THOR Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of THO stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $74,638,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 151.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 369,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

