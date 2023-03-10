Brokers Set Expectations for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

