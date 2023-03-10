Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 433.05% from the stock’s current price.

ECO opened at GBX 23.45 ($0.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.36. Eco has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 46 ($0.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.75 million, a P/E ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

