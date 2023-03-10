Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787,517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.54% of Xerox worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

