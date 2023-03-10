Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 618,022 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) by 452.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 754,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.11% of Expensify worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,305 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $550.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at $31,525,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,147,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Expensify Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

