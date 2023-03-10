Marshall Wace LLP Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 813,486 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.48% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 338,178 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 361,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 337,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 283,912 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

