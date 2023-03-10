Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,475.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,609.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,511.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,372.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

