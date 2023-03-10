Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,742 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.82% of Oxford Industries worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $113.22 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

