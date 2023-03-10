Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 31,499 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,499 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

