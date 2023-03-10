Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $358,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PARAA opened at 24.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is 23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 17.75 and a 1-year high of 41.87.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

