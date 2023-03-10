Martingale Asset Management L P Has $354,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

