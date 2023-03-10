Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 20,663 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of BCB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.