Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,401,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $15.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,643.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,212 shares of company stock worth $335,977 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.