Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after buying an additional 588,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 104.4% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3,746.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NESR stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.