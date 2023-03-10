Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 7,500 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Natera by 40.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after acquiring an additional 655,121 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Natera by 4.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,209,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Natera by 41.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 605,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,648,357 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

