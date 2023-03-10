Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,825,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alerus Financial

In other news, Director Mary Zimmer bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,189 shares of company stock worth $63,497. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alerus Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

ALRS stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

