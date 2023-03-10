Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 861 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Biglari worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biglari by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biglari by 33.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BH stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $184.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

