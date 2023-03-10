Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.81 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.