Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,201 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $604.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

