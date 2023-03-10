Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 31,700 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 240.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in InnovAge by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in InnovAge by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 79.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

OTCMKTS INNV opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

