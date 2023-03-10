Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 320 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $256.01 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.94 and a 1 year high of $309.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

