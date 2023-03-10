Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donegal Group

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $487.70 million, a PE ratio of -300.34 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,319.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DGICA. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Further Reading

