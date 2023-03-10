Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $261,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,652,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,520.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $77.01 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.