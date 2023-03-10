Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $261,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,652,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1,520.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318,014 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:HAE opened at $77.01 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.
In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
