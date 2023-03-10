Martingale Asset Management L P Has $266,000 Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in eGain were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 47.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.65 on Friday. eGain Co. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $245.79 million, a P/E ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

