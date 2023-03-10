Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,738 shares of company stock worth $2,095,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

