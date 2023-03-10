Credit Suisse Group Cuts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $28.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

STOK opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

