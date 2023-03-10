Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,756 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $59,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

FCNCA stock opened at $642.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.66.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

