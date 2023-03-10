BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.62% of Blueprint Medicines worth $379,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.7 %

BPMC stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.