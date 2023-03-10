EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $59,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $39.11 on Friday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

