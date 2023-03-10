Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,793,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3,397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

