Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.69 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of United Airlines worth $58,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 102,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 83,866 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.