Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $57,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $103,633,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $48,461,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 357,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $82.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

