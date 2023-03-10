BlackRock Inc. Has $385.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cogent Communications worth $385,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 66.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 553.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,327.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,170 shares of company stock worth $924,100. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

