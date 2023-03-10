Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $56,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $45.65.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

