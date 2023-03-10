AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,418,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Styrax Capital LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,518,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 136,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $927,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Stock Down 3.1 %

Bill.com stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.57. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.19 and a fifty-two week high of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

