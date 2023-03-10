Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells 19,903 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 19,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $540,764.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,495.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

