JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $83.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.09.

GWRE opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

