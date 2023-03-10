AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,665 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 460,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CHH opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,307 shares of company stock worth $10,691,003 over the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

